Construction progresses on new Tractor Supply store on Sumpter Rd.

Construction progresses on the new Tractor Supply store on the southeast corner of Sumpter and Hull roads in Van Buren Township, across Hull from the township firehall. The 22,407-square-foot building was planned to be on 5.1 acres of property that formerly was farmland.

A Tractor Supply representative told the planning commission that the Van Buren Township store is the most enhanced Tractor Supply development constructed. He said they will have retail inside and outside with a sidewalk display, permanent trailer sales, and outdoor display area.

The building is primarily brick and there will be five-foot sidewalks along Sumpter and Hull roads at the site. Tractor Supply agreed to buy an extra 25 feet of property needed for a required greenway buffer.