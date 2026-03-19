City to consider raising water rates to facilitate fixing the old system

At the March 16 regular meeting of the Belleville City Council, a representative of Waterworth gave a lengthy zoom presentation on how his company could assist the city in getting the funds it needs to replace the aging water infrastructure.

He was invited by the city to give a proposal on what his company could do.

His eight-year study would have the system details plugged into a software program to determine when the money is needed so the council will know when to raise the rates.

He presented graphs that showed to replace $5 million of water mains would take about 24% raise in water rates, but that would be a shock all at once. He said the chart shows the city would be in trouble in 2029. Rates could be raised in small amounts, such as 2% and 2%, then 7% and 5% and 5% and 3% over the years.

A representative of Plante Moran was scheduled to give a presentation in person, but did not come to the meeting, so discussion was postponed on the ten-year study.

Interim city manager Steve Jones said Plante Moran would propose a flat fee for a one-year study, while the Waterworth proposal calls for yearly fees.

In other business at the one-hour-and-20-minute meeting, the council:

• Heard Public Safety Director Kris Faull read a Letter of Commendation for Hazel Worden, who could not be present at the meeting. The nine-year-old resident was commended for bravery during a medical emergency involving her father, Jason Worden. She unlocked her father’s cell phone and called 911 for help and carefully followed instructions and provided assistance until emergency personnel arrived on scene. Director Faull said the girl basically saved her father’s life. The letter will be framed and presented to Hazel at her home;

• Approved a 2-3 p.m. March 21 wedding at the Victory Park pavilion for Kevin and Loni Holmes, with about ten people expected to attend;

• Approved changing the official election day polling location and early voting site from the former St. Anthony Catholic Church building to the new city hall location at 330 Charles St.;

• Held the first reading of an adoption of the updated fire code to make sure the city is current;

• Set up a timeline for approval of the new 2026-27 city budget. The council members were divided up to meet with administrators of the three areas: DPW, fire/police, and administration. The presentation of the budget will be May 4, a public hearing June 1, and a special meeting June 26 at 6:30 p.m. This will get the budget all wrapped up by the end of June and it will take effect July 1, Mayor Ken Voigt said;

• Approved a five-year contract with HydroCorp for commercial cross-connections, required by the state;

• Approved a BORA DORA social district permit for Krasniai R. Co. LLC doing business as Belleville Bait Shop. Mayor Voigt said the business changed ownership and will be seeking its liquor license through the Liquor Control Commission. The local approval of the social district permit is a part of the LCC license approval;

• Heard interim city manager Jones announce that the current city hall at Five Points will be closed April 9, 10, and 13 and reopen at its new location at 330 Charles St. on April 14. All the online services will stay in place. While the current city hall is closed, they will be moving from the current building to the new building and setting up. A sign will be put on the front door so people will know what is happening;

• Approved accounts payable including amounts in excess of $500: $8,127 to ETNA and $3,614.03 to Core & Main, both for DPW for parts for the water system;

• Heard Jones report there were two water main breaks that day, both due to the North Liberty Street construction. A third, that just happened, was not due to construction. Leaf pickup will continue from last fall’s leaf pickup which was interrupted, he said;

• Heard mayor Voigt say compost in bags will be picked up beginning April 1;

• Heard councilman Randy Priest say he is frustrated that the county hasn’t done anything about the flooded sidewalks at 123 E. Columbia Ave. and 259 E. Huron River Dr. The sidwalks are lower than the county drain causing draining problems. He has been trying to get this fixed for ten years, he said;

• Heard councilwoman Julie Kissel say she is glad to see the process going forward to hire a city manager; and

• Heard one person get up to give comments from the audience. It was Chris Zweng, who spoke and then resigned from the fire department after service of 17 years.