City of Belleville Veterans Day Proclamation

WHEREAS, the City of Belleville is pleased and honored to pay tribute to the dedicated veterans who have served this great nation with such distinction, both in peace time and in war; and

WHEREAS, our community has a continuing sense of gratitude to those who have given so much in the defense of the freedoms which we all continue to enjoy; and

WHEREAS, Americans have an abiding faith in the ideals and strengths on which our great nation was founded, in our democratic process, and in the men and women of the armed forces who have served our country so well; and

WHEREAS, in honor of these dedicated men and women, we pledge our ongoing respect so that their sacrifice will stand before the entire world as a tribute to the spirit and determination of a people

dedicated to the principles of freedom and democracy; and

WHEREAS, let us all commit ourselves to the great need of fostering a spirit of dedication to the ideals that have served as the foundation of this great country,

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ken Voigt, Mayor of the City of Belleville, do hereby invite all veterans and their admirers to attend the Veterans Day ceremony that will begin 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 11, at Belleville High School, 501 West Columbia Avenue, in Belleville. The theme of this year’s ceremony is “What Is A Veteran?”

FURTHERMORE, I, Ken Voigt, Mayor of the City of Belleville, do also hereby invite all veterans and their admirers to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony, that will take place at 11:11 a.m., at the Veterans Memorial on High Street, next to Horizon Park, in downtown Belleville.

PROCLAIMED this 3rd day of November, 2025.

Signed by Mayor Voigt and the city council