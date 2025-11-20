City of Belleville honored by America in Bloom for hanging flower baskets

An award plaque for exemplar flower baskets was presented on Nov. 17 to the City of Belleville.

Mayor Ken Voigt honored city employee Paula Levesque and Joyce and Walter Rochowiak.

Mayor Voigt said the city was placed third in the nation by America in Bloom for the city’s flower baskets. Levesque waters the 77 baskets every day, always with small amounts of fertilizer in the water which makes them flourish.

The Rochowiaks of Garden Fantasy in Van Buren Township plant the plants early and place 15 plants in each planter. They also recommend how to care for them.