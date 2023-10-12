City of Belleville gets new garbage collection firm: Priority Waste

The city of Belleville has a new garbage and large item pickup company.

In a Nixle alert, the city advised that the new company, Priority Waste Management, will be taking over trash collection for the city residents. The company has provided two new numbers for residents to use to contact them: (586) 228-1200 and (855) 927-8365.

Also, email can be used where there are common, non-urgent needs to get handled or questions to be answered:

[email protected] .