City of Belleville changes hours city hall is open to the public

On Friday, March 7, Belleville City Manager Jason Smith announced that city hall would have new hours for serving the public.
“To align with our union contracts, effective Monday [March 10], our new City Hall office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” he said.
Department heads, were asked to notify their staffs of this change.
Previous hours were 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

