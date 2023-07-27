City of Belleville candidates file for five seats open in November election

All five seats on the Belleville City Council are up for election on the Nov. 7 General Election. The deadline to file was 4 p.m. July 25 and the Independent goes to press before that.

These are the candidates who filed as of 3 p.m. on July 25:

• Ken Voigt – mayor;

• Julie Kissel – council member (partial term);

• Jeremiah Beebe – council member (partial term);

• Kelly Bates – council member (full term); and

• Randy Priest – council member (full term).

If others file in the minutes before the final deadline, we will report it in next week’s paper.

Four-year terms are expiring in December for Mayor Kerreen Conley and Councilmembers Bates and Voigt.

Also, Councilmen Beebe and Tom Fielder were appointed in 2023 to terms that expire in December 2025, but they must both run in the November election to finish the terms.