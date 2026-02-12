City Council proclaims April 2 as ‘Mildred Elizabeth Baker Day’

WHEREAS, Mildred Elizabeth Baker will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 2, 2026, an extraordinary and rare milestone that reflects a century of life, history, and personal achievement; and

WHEREAS, Mildred Baker has been a lifelong resident of Belleville, Michigan, calling the community her home for 100 years and contributing to its character and spirit through her presence and service; and

WHEREAS, throughout her working life, Mildred Baker served the community through her employment with Van Buren Public Schools, Willis Hardware, and through her skilled work as a seamstress, demonstrating dedication, craftsmanship, and a strong work ethic; and

WHEREAS, Mildred Baker is a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister, whose life has been defined by love of family, generosity of spirit, and enduring values; and

WHEREAS, she has remained actively engaged in the Belleville community, participating in several local organizations and serving as a longtime member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, where her faith and service have touched many lives; and

WHEREAS, Mildred Baker’s century of life stands as a testament to resilience, faith, community involvement, and devotion to family, serving as an inspiration to all who have the privilege of knowing her;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kenneth R. Voigt, Mayor of Belleville, on behalf of the Belleville City Council, do hereby proclaim April 2, 2026, as “Mildred Elizabeth Baker Day”, and extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to her on the celebration of her 100th birthday.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the City of Belleville to be affixed this 2nd day of February, 2026.

Signed by Mayor Voigt and city council members