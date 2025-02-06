City Council makes offer to purchase real property

UPDATE: The Belleville City Council will meet in special session at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, to discuss purchase of property. The council may go into closed-door session for the discussion.

After an hour-long, closed-door session on Monday, Feb. 3, the Belleville City Council voted 4-1 to make a proposal to purchase real property, as discussed in closed session. Councilmember Julie Kissel cast the only no vote.

There was no public discussion on the council’s decision.

The address of the property at 330 Charles St. was on a revised agenda sent out by email to 10 recipients, including the Independent, at 11:16 a.m. Monday. Then at 11:42 a.m., city manager Jason Smith sent out a notice that he was issuing a “recall” of that agenda. He was removing the address from the agenda and asked the Independent not to publish the address.

The building at 330 Charles St., that had been occupied until Dec. 31 by Main Street Computers, was originally built in 1970 as Belleville’s U.S. Post Office. It currently is listed for sale at $950,000.

Recently, city officials had indicated they were looking for an interim location for city offices so they could sell the present city hall and build a new city hall next to the DPW yard on Savage Road.

Sitting with the council behind the closed doors for the private session were DPS Director Melissa Frierson, Assistant City Manager Steve Jones, City Manager Smith, Clerk Brianna Hootman, and Chief Faull.

In other business at the Feb. 3 meeting, the council:

• Witnessed Police Chief Kris Faull present a corporal badge to Officer Sarah Dzagulones, who has been on staff for eight years;

• Received a fiscal year 2023-24 audit presentation from Jay Wilde of Alan C. Young & Associates. The audit was later than allowed by law, but an extension was given by the state because of the city’s internet meltdown last summer. The audit produced an “unmodified opinion” which is the highest possible. His audit showed a total general fund balance of $2,974,282 on June 30, 2024;

• Heard newly elected 11th District Wayne County Commissioner Allen Wilson introduce himself and say he wants to give the city the resources it deserves. He noted he had worked for the UAW for many years and spent one year as a city councilperson in Romulus. He apologized and left for a meeting he wanted to attend in Flat Rock;

• Approved the consent agenda which included eight special events in 2025 by the Belleville Central Business Community, including Flop E. Bunny, Memorial Day Parade, Farmers Market, Taste of Belleville, Harvest Fest, Monster Mutt Walk, Halloween Downtown, and Third Thursdays. CBC Director Janet Millard was present to answer questions, but there were none. Smith said a “trash plan” addendum had been added by the city at the bottom of the list of events;

• Heard Councilman Jeremiah Beebe ask the DPW Director to provide a monthly report for the consent agenda in the future;

• Approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute the Horizon Park Grant Award documents. State Rep. Reggie Miller had provided a grant for $750,000 for bank stabilization at Horizon Park;

• Approved a resolution of support for the Downriver Utilities and Water Authority (DUWA) amendments and restated articles;

• Approved the mayor’s appointment of Raytheon “Ray” Martin to the planning commission to fill an unexpired term that expires Dec. 31, 2026. He belongs to the Victoria Commons Homeowners Association and retired from the Detroit Police Department after 23 years of service. He has a bachelor of business administration degree and now works in private security;

• Approved the revised collective bargaining agreements for the POAM (Police Officers Association of Michigan) and GELC (Governmental Employees Labor Council). Mayor Ken Voigt said the revision includes removing the extra $2 pay for short staff;

• Approved paying an invoice for $6,881 from Stryker dated November, 2022, for three AEDs (defibrillators) for the fire department. Chief Faull said she just got the bill last week and Stryker explained it just switched to a new billing process and found the old, unpaid bill to Belleville. Although the council voted to pay the invoice, it was advised the city has just paid it. City Manager Smith said this item was brought before the council because it was unusual;

• Heard Smith report he attended the Michigan Municipal Executives conference last week and got legislative updates and was given information on road funding and bonding for roads. He reported that while installing the new pole at the DPW yard to hold the new tornado sirens they hit a water main that had to be repaired. The sirens arrived last Friday. He also reported that 40.31% of the new water meters have been installed. He presented a report to the council on the interest the city earned by having $5.177 million in the Michigan Class account; and

• Heard Fire Chief 2 Chris Zweng invite everyone to the “Reveal of Kitchen” party from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the fire hall. It will be a dessert party with fire fighters asked to make their own desserts to share with the public. The event is to show off the results of the upgrading of the fire hall’s kitchenette.