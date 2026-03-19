Chris Zweng asks questions of city council before resigning

At the end of the March 16 Belleville City Council meeting in the new city hall on Charles Street, Assistant Fire Chief Chris Zweng had questions for the council. His questions were cut short. When he was done he resigned from the fire department.

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Members of the City Council, I am requesting clarification and accountability regarding public access to council meetings, as well as transparency about the costs associated with the new city hall project.

First, regarding meeting access:

Approximately one month ago, when I was unable to attend a council meeting in person, obtaining the livestream was extremely difficult. I ultimately received a link only after the director of public safety contacted the city manager, who then sent her the link. This is not an appropriate or accessible process for the public.

Unlike neighboring municipalities such as Sumpter, the city’s “Meetings and Agendas” webpage contains no links to livestreams or recordings. This raises several questions:

1. What is the official method for the public to view live city council meetings?

2. Where can residents access recorded meetings if they are unable to attend?

3. Why are livestream or video links not posted directly on the city website alongside agendas and materials, as is standard practice in many communities?

4. What steps will the council take to ensure that public access and transparency are not hindered by unnecessary barriers?

Additionally, regarding the new city hall: Over the past several months, the Independent newspaper has repeatedly asked for the total amount spent on the new city hall project. The only response provided by the city manager has been, “I will look into it,” with no further information.

5. Exactly how much money has been spent to date on the new city hall project, including construction, furnishings, equipment, architectural services, and any additional related expenses?

6. Why has this information not been provided despite multiple public requests?

7. When will the city publish a complete, itemized accounting of all city hall expenses?

Public information should not require repeated inquiries, delays, or evasive answers. These are straightforward transparency issues.

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Statement and questions for council member Kissel:

Council member Kissel, I am bringing forward a series of questions that require clear and direct answers for the public record. These concerns involve your conduct at the fire hall on March 10, as well as your ongoing involvement in fire department related matters.

On Tuesday, March 10, at approximately 6:30 p.m., you were observed going through my personal locker at the fire hall. This is not an area open to the public, the fire auxiliary, or elected officials without authorization.

(At this point in the questioning, mayor Ken Voigt stopped Zweng from talking, saying he could make statements, but this is not a question-and-answer session. So Zweng read his resignation letter instead. Below, however, are the questions he wished to ask.)

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I am requesting clear answers to the following:

1. Why did you access my locker?

2. What specifically were you attempting to locate?

3. If there was a legitimate reason to access my equipment or belongings, why was I not contacted or notified?

4. Were you acting under the authority of your role as a city council member?

5. If so, which other council members were aware of or approved this action?

6. If you were acting in connection with the fire auxiliary, please explain why you believed it was appropriate to enter a restricted area and access staff property, given that the auxiliary is permitted only to meet in the building and is not authorized to handle staff equipment or lockers.

I also need to address a broader concern regarding conflicts of interest.

You have a family member who serves on the fire department and resides in your household, and you also participate in the fire auxiliary. These relationships create an appearance of bias when you engage in discussions, reviews, or votes concerning the fire department.

Accordingly:

7. Do you believe you should be recusing yourself from all fire department related matters, including budget discussions, operational decisions, and personnel votes?

8. Have you sought guidance from the city attorney or reviewed the city’s ethics policies regarding whether your participation is appropriate?

9. If not, will you commit to doing so immediately so this issue can be formally evaluated?

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Councilwoman Kissel insisted on being able to answer why she was going through his personal locker.

The mayor relented and let her speak. She said on March 10 the auxiliary met and they walked around the fire hall. She said she looked and saw keys hanging in front of a locker and found there was a radio inside. She said she asked if this radio shouldn’t be plugged in for recharging.

Kissel said she does not like to be put in this kind of position of needing to explain.

The meeting then adjourned.