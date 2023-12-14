Chamber of Commerce announces Winter Fest’s Soup Crawl Winners

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2023 Winter Fest Soup Crawl. Eight restaurants participated and more than 130 “judges” participated in the event that Clement Insurance sponsored.

1st place: Chicken Enchilada Soup at Gloria Jean Café & Bakery;

2nd place and Fan Favorite: Tom Yum at Baan Phad Thai; and

3rd place: Stuffed Pepper Soup at Rusted Crow on the Lake.

Saundra Hightower, agency owner of Clement Insurance, drew the names of two participants who each won a gift card basket featuring the restaurants that participated in the Soup Crawl. Winners were Chuck Brock and Colleen Holder.