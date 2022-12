The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the float winner in Saturday’s Winterfest lighted parade.

• “All Aglow: Best Use of Lights” award went to the Belleville Yacht Club (BYC).

• “Most Enthusiastic Participants on a Float” award went to P&P Dance.

• “Best Float with Children” went to American Heritage Girls.

• Grand Marshals’ Award went to Faith Community Church.