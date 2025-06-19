Car burns, explodes on Oakville Waltz

A Sumpter Township resident, who lives on Oakville Waltz Road, made sure the occupants of a burning vehicle were safe on the afternoon of Sunday, June 8, before calling 911.

He said he called for help and Exeter Township Fire Department quickly responded and took control of the situation on Oakville Waltz near Karr Road.

The fire was burning and then exploded, said witness Randall Miller, also of Sumpter Township. He took a picture at 4:40 p.m. and at 5:50 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene, he said.