Brown-Chudzinski recertified as Funeral Service Practitioner

Shelly Ann Brown-Chudzinski, CFSP, a funeral director with David C. Brown Funeral Home in Belleville, has recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP), by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.

A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and CFSP is the funeral service’s national individual recognition.

A selected few have distinguished themselves among their peers within the funeral service profession as they continue their education to exceed the highest standards of care.

Brown-Chudzinski has voluntarily elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass what the funeral service licensing board in Michigan requires. She has committed to a program of lifelong learning to service the community with the level of excellence expected of a CFSP.

Since it’s 1976 founding, the academy has had as its goals: to recognize practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth, to raise and improve the standards of funeral service, and to encourage practitioners to make continuing education a lifelong process in their own self-interest, the interest of the families they serve, and the community they serve.

The Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, Inc., is based in Buchanan, GA. More information on the academy is available at www.apfsp.org .