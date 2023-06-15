Boats, Beats and Bites! Chamber hosts third Lake Fest, June 23-25

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce announces the third-annual Belleville Lake Fest, sponsored by Meijer, Autokiniton, and the chamber on June 23-25.

The outdoor festival will take place on and around the eight-mile-long Belleville Lake and be centered on Main Street in downtown Belleville.

The festival features a lineup of events, including live music, vendors, and entertainment for all ages.

This year’s Lake Fest is coordinated with the Belleville Yacht Club’s new event, “Thrill in the ‘Ville,” marking the return of hydroplane boat racing to Southeast Michigan.

The schedule currently includes:

Friday, June 23

• 6-9 p.m., Pub Crawl presented by A Design Line Embroidery

• Dusk, Movie on Main, presented by the Van Buren Education Foundation

• Food Trucks

• Lake Fest Weekend Scavenger Hunt, presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, June 24

• 9 a.m. – Yoga in Horizon Park

• 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Market on Main with crafters, vendors, artisans

• 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Food Trucks

• 10 a.m. – noon – Pancakes with Princesses presented by BB’s Belleville Boutique and Team Designs

• 11a.m. – 9 pm – Live music presented by Atchinson Ford, Moving the Mitten Real Estate Group, Health Markets, Blue Sky Cannabis Co., Servis Group, Pinter’s Flowerland, Davenport Brothers Construction

• 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Kid Zone inflatables, activities tent, petting zoo and pony rides presented by Pacesetter Painting, Caliber Home Loans Rachel Armstrong Team, Next Home Evolution, Growth Works and Keystone Academy (a National Heritage Academies school)

• Noon – 5 p.m. – Thrill in the ‘Ville Hydroplane Boat Races presented by the Belleville Yacht Club, APBA, Health Markets, and Marine Prop Riders

• 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Kids Stage Shows presented by Kalitta Air

• 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament presented by Hennessey Engineers

• 2:30 p.m. – Donut Eating Contest featuring the Belleville, Van Buren Township, and Sumpter township police

• Dusk – Van Buren Township fireworks show at the Beck Road Little League Ball Fields

Sunday, June 25

• 9 a.m. – Yoga in Horizon Park

• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Market on Main

• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Food Trucks

• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Kid Zone inflatables, activities tent, petting zoo and pony rides

• 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Kids Stage Shows

• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Live music

• Noon – 2 p.m. – Touch a Truck with the Superheroes, presented by Caliber Home Loans Rachel Armstrong Team and Next Home Evolution

• Noon – 5 p.m. – Thrill in the ‘Ville Hydroplane Races

• Noon – 3 p.m. – Bob Castino Memorial Car Show

“The Lake Fest is our opportunity to showcase the charm of downtown Belleville, including all-sports Belleville lake and bring awareness to our chamber’s businesses and non-profits in the tri-community area,” said Martha Hanoian, executive director of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“With the growth and renewal over the last several years, the 48111 is now a destination location.”

Additional sponsors include Moonstar Express, Belleville DDA, Garden Fantasy on Main, Jack Demmer Ford, Egan’s Pub, Top Tier Detailing, Osier Electric, The Belleville Summer Guide, The Butcher Shop, Waste Manage, Genisys Credit Union, Milton’s Pharmacy, Angel Food Catering, Gardner’s Choice, CRG Electrical, Citizens Bank, Paddle Belleville, Firebird Foods, Small Business Association of Michigan, Steel & Stilettos Firearms Training, Bayou Grill, and Redemption Bible Church.

For more information see lakefestmichigan.com and thrillintheville.com .