Board of Ed focuses on building updates during Nov. 9 meeting

Literacy was the focus of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 9, as the principals of Savage Elementary, Tyler Elementary, and the Early Childhood Center presented the school improvement work their buildings are doing this year.

Savage

Savage Elementary Principal Chris Walker said her K-4 building is staying with literacy, continuing its implementation of the Wonders reading program and UFLI phonics instruction with a goal that every student show measurable growth in foundational reading skills — phonics, decoding, and encoding — by the end of the 2026-27 school year.

Walker pointed to progress in the fall i-Ready diagnostic: the share of Savage students reading two or more grade levels below grade level dropped from 31 percent last fall to 16 percent this fall. The team is concerned, though, about last year’s third graders, 61 percent of whom scored partially proficient or not proficient on the M-STEP, and has added a Core Phonics Screener for all students in kindergarten through fourth grade, along with progress-monitoring assessments written in the style of M-STEP questions. The building’s goals are a 10 percent increase in phonics proficiency on i-Ready by spring and a 5 percent increase in third and fourth graders scoring proficient or advanced on the M-STEP by spring 2027.

Tyler

Tyler Elementary Principal Jenn Kitchen, whose building serves 370 students, said Tyler’s greatest needs are vocabulary and comprehension — only 34 percent of Tyler students are at or above grade level in vocabulary and 17 percent in comprehension on i-Ready. Tyler’s M-STEP English language arts proficiency is inching up: third grade rose from 20 percent proficient or advanced in 2024-25 to 25.3 percent in 2025-26, and fourth grade from 28.6 to 30.8 percent.

The building’s goals are to move the share of students at or above grade level in reading from 18 percent to 55 percent by spring, cut the share two or more levels below in half, and reach 32 percent proficiency for third graders and 38 percent for fourth graders on the M-STEP. Kitchen also noted Tyler is a Leader in Me school, and this year every one of its 370 students holds a school-wide job.

ECA

Early Childhood Center Principal Melissa Petty reported the center serves 232 children from six weeks old through age four across its programs, including six Great Start Readiness classrooms, a Strong Beginnings program for three-year-olds that doubled its capacity to 30 students this year by switching from full-day to half-day sessions, early childhood special education, and tuition childcare.

Petty said the center is in its third year of implementing early childhood PBIS, building consistent processes for responding to challenging behavior, including a new referral form and a tier-one intervention checklist for teachers. The center is also taking part in a research study with HighScope and the Detroit Institute of Arts that brings every classroom to the DIA for gallery visits.

Ecuation Foundation Award

Before the presentations, the Van Buren Public Schools Education Foundation awarded this year’s classroom grants: 38 teachers and support staff received grants totaling $12,213.50 for items ranging from books and STEM materials to a puppet stage and a library “glow up.” Thirteen of the grants went to Tyler Elementary teachers. The all-volunteer foundation, now in its 20th year, raises money through events including its Zombie Run, which drew 194 participants this year.

Student Reps

The board also welcomed two Belleville High School students, Jayden Seymore and Kennedy Stokes, as its first student representatives under a new, expanded role. The two were chosen from eight applicants who interviewed for the seats and will alternate attending meetings, with time during cabinet updates to speak from the student perspective.

In other business, the board:

Approved the consent agenda, including the minutes of the Oct. 26, 2026 regular meeting, checks payable, and field trips.

Accepted the resignation of Marisa Kolomitz, an Edgemont Elementary social worker with 2.5 years in the district, effective Dec. 4, 2026; she is leaving for another district.

Approved non-instructional personnel changes: three resignations and five hires, including two bus drivers in Transportation, an SEL interventionist and a paraprofessional at Rawsonville Elementary, and a paraprofessional at McBride Middle School.

Heard that Tyler fourth graders visited the state Capitol and Michigan History Center in Lansing in early November, and that Rawsonville Elementary has kicked off after-school clubs including mad science and gymnastics.

Heard from Superintendent Pete Kudlak about the girl’s volleyball team’s district championship and the passing last week of Juan Atkins, a Belleville native and member of the Belleville Three.

The board’s next meeting is Monday, Nov. 23 at Rawsonville Elementary, and will include a closed session for the superintendent’s evaluation.