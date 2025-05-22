Blackstone, Bush to be grand marshals of Memorial Day parade

The Belleville Central Business Community has announced that the grand marshals for its Memorial Day parade on May 26 will be John Blackstone and Geof Bush.

John Blackstone

John Blackstone of Sumpter Township is the current Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434 Commander and Past District 4 Commander. He served in the U.S. Army from July 1982 until May 30, 2017 on Active Duty, the Michigan Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve.

Blackstone served as an Operating Room Technician at the 47th Combat Support Hospital, 121 Evacuation Hospital, Madigan Army Medical Center and the 207th Evacuation Hospital.

He was commissioned in April of 1989 as a Field Medical Support Officer and retired as a Medical Plans, Operations, Training and Security Officer (Field Operations). He had Company Command of the 146th Forward Support Battalion Company C and Battalion Command of the 146th Multi-Functional Medical Battalion along with various staff positions.

Blackstone preformed duties in Iraq, Germany, Korea, Japan, Latvia, and 12 different duty assignments in the U.S.

Geof Bush

Geof Bush of Van Buren Township was raised in the downriver area, graduating from Melvindale High School about 100 years ago!

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in December, 1969. After Tech School at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS, he became an Airborne Navigation Equipment Repairman working on B-52H and KC-135 aircraft for the 319th Bomb Wing at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

In 1972, he was sent to Keflavik NAS, Iceland where he worked on F-102 and F-4C fighter aircraft for the 47th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, plus HC-130 and HH-3C Jolly Green helicopters for Air Rescue and Recovery Detachment 14.

He separated from the USAF in November 1973 and went back to Grand Forks and the University of North Dakota to get his BSBA degree with a major in Aviation Administration.

Bush has been a pilot for 53 years, flying mostly passenger charter and corporate operations. He was awarded the FAA Master Pilot Award in June 2024. He is a proud member of Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 167 and a member of the Honor Guard.

Parade route

The Memorial Day parade will leave the Belleville High School parking lot at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 26, and head toward Five Points and then up Main Street to Roys. Following the parade, at 11 a.m., the VFW and PLAV will present the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on High Street at Horizon Park.

Memorial Day Parade participants

Belleville Police Chief, Van Buren Honor Guard, Grand Marshals, BHS JNROTC, MJ Dawson & Marie Krouse, Boy Scout Troup 793, Buzz the CBC Business Dog, Sumpter Police Car, Sumpter Officials, Sumpter Fire Truck, Belleville City Officials, Belleville Fire Truck, 34th District Court Judges, Van Buren Officials, Van Buren Fire Truck, Tyler Elementary School, Michael Hardy, Kona Ice, Laura Perry, McBride Middle School, FMAR, The Warrior’s Journey, River of Life, Big Best Games, J & T Crova Towing, Bogie’s Express, Adica trucking, LLC, Belleville Rotary Club