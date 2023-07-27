Bible School students pack 50 bags of food for Emergency Food Closet

Fifteen vacation Bible school students and their leaders from the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 89 S. Edgemont St., came to Belleville First United Methodist Church on July 18 to pack 50 bags of food for the Emergency Food Closet.

One of the Seventh Day Adventist mission statements is: “Being the hands and feet of Jesus Christ.” Before packing, they were greeted with a welcome message and a prayer from Pastor Greg Buchner of the Methodist Church, home of the food closet.

“The students’ help to feed the hungry in our community was greatly appreciated,” said Marilyn Wood, coordinator of the Emergency Food Closet.