BHS student Jaedyn Jones takes top honors in state eSports

Belleville High School has a new champion as sophomore student Jaedyn Jones clinched victory in the Michigan High School Esports League (MHSEL) State Championship for NBA2K by defeating Manistee High School 2-0.

Jaedyn’s skill and prowess with a controller led him to the top of the leaderboard, earning him the prestigious title, an undefeated regular season and playoffs, and most notably, recognition among the state’s eSports elite.

Competing against some of Michigan’s most talented gamers, Jaedyn showcased his dedication and passion for eSports, highlighting his dominance on the virtual basketball court.

His journey to the championship was marked by intense matches, where he overcame his opponents with resilience and determination. Later this month, he will compete in the national championship bracket against other state title winners in the national PlayVS Cup. This tournament pits the nation’s best in each game against each other for scholarship prize money and bragging rights.

“We are incredibly proud of Jaedyn’s achievement,” said coaches Mark Darket and Adam Howard. “His success not only highlights his individual talent but also reflects the supportive environment we cultivate here in the BHS eSports program. Every young person who comes through these doors can find their purpose, pursue excellence, which in the end leads to higher achievement.”

Competitive gaming has steadily gained recognition as a legitimate sport, providing students like Jaedyn with opportunities to showcase their talents, teamwork, and strategic thinking, Darket said. MHSEL serves as a platform for young gamers to improve their skills and compete at a statewide and national level, fostering a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants.

Jaedyn’s accomplishment serves as an inspiration to his peers and future generations of gamers at BHS, Darket said.

With his championship title, Jaedyn holds the coveted distinction of being the first eSports champion in Belleville High School history.

As eSports continues to gain momentum, Jaedyn’s triumph is a testament to the dedication and skill required to excel in this dynamic, rapidly evolving competitive arena, Darket said.