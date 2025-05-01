BHS Lady Tigers to launch inaugural flag football season

Belleville High School has made history with the official launch of the Lady Tigers Flag Football Team, one of 42 schools across the state participating in Michigan’s pilot season of high school girls’ flag football. The initiative is supported by the Detroit Lions and NFL Flag Football.

The BHS Lady Tigers are not just playing for wins, they’re playing for legacy, said head coach Marcus Napthen.

He said the program is fueled by a passionate coaching staff, student-athletes determined to blaze a trail, and the unwavering support of the Belleville community.

“We are building more than a team. We are creating a movement,” coach Napthen said. “Our players are pioneers. They are laying the foundation for what we hope will become an official MHSAA-sanctioned varsity sport in Michigan.”

In an emotional and powerful gesture, the Lady Tigers have dedicated their first season to Harper Mathis, a lifelong Belleville student battling terminal brain cancer. The team will proudly wear on their uniforms a special Harper Strong patch designed by Harper and her best friend, junior Keira Peterman. The patch is a symbol of love, strength, and resilience.

The team’s regular season kicks off:

• May 4 vs. Lincoln Park at Lincoln Park High School, 4 p.m.

• May 10 vs. Saline at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 2:30 p.m.

• May 16 vs. AA Gabriel Richard at Belleville High School, 7:30 p.m. (home finale)

In addition, the Lady Tigers were scheduled to compete in their first pre-season matchup on April 28 at Brighton High School at 8 p.m. The Brighton Bulldogs are considered one of the premier programs in the state, and this game will be a key test for Belleville’s young squad.

The BHS Lady Tigers are also working with Demetrice Brantley, a Belleville student and aspiring filmmaker who is documenting the entire season. Inspired by the HBO series “Hard Knocks” and the award-winning documentary “Undefeated,” his behind-the-scenes footage will highlight the team’s journey, triumphs, and growing bond as a Tiger family.

Coach Napthen and the entire staff invite the community to support this group of young women as they make Belleville history on the field — and help push for flag football to become an official varsity sport in Michigan.

Coaching staff, besides head coach Napthen, are: Bryon Kelley, offensive coordinator; Sean Elliott, defensive coordinator; and Dee Huggins, Justin Streefkerk and Trezelle “Tree” Jenkins, assistant coaches.

2025 Belleville High School Lady Tigers Flag Football roster: Ariel Hawkins, Aaliyah Hicks, Dayton Jenkins, Kynnedy Johnson, Grace Kelley, Mya LaDouceur, Jasmine Ndukwe, Keira Peterman, Ryleigh Rochon, Avani Samineni, Kianna Scott, Mia Shrader, Jamia Stevens, Rilee Suggs, Kaydence Trotter

Head coach Napthen is an AP English Language Instructor and 10th grade English teacher at BHS. He is an AI writing consultant and designer and was Wayne RESA Excellence in Education award winner for ELA Leadership.