BHS inducts six new Distinguished Graduates

The six 2025 Distinguished Graduates of Belleville High School were honored on Friday with a meal in the school commons followed by an induction ceremony in the high school auditorium.

This was in conjunction with the induction ceremony of 57 BHS students into the National Honor Society.

New distinguished graduates are Harlan Davenport, class of 1967; Steve Davenport, class of 1973; Mark Davenport, class of 1980; James Ford, class of 1964; and Dr. Harold Gable, II, class of 1977; with a special posthumous award for Jeffrey Archer, class of 1968.

The evening’s printed program introduced the honorees this way:

The Davenport Brothers

Harlan, Steve, and Mark Davenport – known to many simply as the Davenport Brothers – are pillars of the Belleville community where they’ve lived, worked and raised their families for decades. Starting their careers in the trades, the brothers learned the ropes from a local family business that gave them the direction, work ethic, and craftsmanship needed to launch their own venture.

In 1980, their entrepreneurial spirit led them to establish a fence construction business that quickly grew into a respected general contracting company serving Belleville and the surrounding areas. Over the years, their dedication to quality, integrity, and community helped them build not just homes and buildings, but lifelong relationship.

Rooted in Belleville since childhood, the Davenport brothers have each raised families here – ten children in total, all of whom attended Van Buren Public Schools. Their commitment to the community extends far beyond their business. For over 50 years, the Davenports have supported local youth programs, serving as coaches, fans, and sponsors in Little League baseball and softball, football, and hockey. Their generosity is well-known, often donating time, labor, and materials to support neighbors, schools, and small businesses.

The brothers are also deeply involved in local fundraising efforts and never hesitate to lend a hand when their community calls. Whether it’s building a fence for a neighbor or backing a local cause, the Davenport name has become synonymous with giving back.

Though Harlan now spends part of his time enjoying Florida’s warm weather, he continues to stay active in the business. Steve enjoys bowling, traveling, and making music with his grandchildren. Mark also finds joy in Florida getaways, cherishing time with his two grandchildren.

While many high school graduates leave town in pursuit of success, the Davenport brothers chose to build their legacy in the place they’ve always called home. Through decades of hard work, family, and service, they have helped shape the very foundation of Belleville – and their story continues to inspire future generations.

James Ford, 1964

James Ford graduated from Belleville High School as the class salutatorian in 1964. During his years at Belleville he played varsity football for three years, was captain of the track team, was conference champion in the pole vault as a sophomore, was a Merit Scholarship finalist, and served as president of the student council.

After high school he attended the University of Michigan in the honors college, competed as a pole vaulter for the University of Michigan track team, and graduated in 1968 with a degree in history.

After graduation from the University of Michigan, he went through a year of Air Force pilot training at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas where he won the commander’s trophy as the top graduate in his class. He then spent three years as an aircraft commander flying a C-141 jet transport all over the world, followed by a year of flying electronic surveillance missions in Vietnam and Laos during the Vietnam War. He was recognized in February 1973 as the air crew of the month in Southeast Asia for successfully recovering from an inflight fire, the loss of an engine, and the loss of all lights and electrical instruments during a night combat mission over Laos.

After the Air Force, he graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia Law School in 1975, spent two years as house counsel for the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company, and then practiced law for 40 years as the owner of his own law firm in Kalamazoo, MI where he lived with his wife and three children. During his career, he received a number of awards for cases that changed the law in Michigan, including a case that changed how juries are selected to ensure that minorities are adequately represented, and a First Amendment case that was included in Molly Ivin’s last book, “Bill of Wrongs.” In 1999 he was selected by the Michigan Lawyers Weekly as one of their ten “lawyers of the year” in the State of Michigan.

When not practicing law, he published a book of memoirs titled “I Lived in Those Times” and volunteered as a pole vaulting coach for 30 years at Loy Norrix High School. After extensive research, he returned to Vietnam in 2019 with his wife where, in an act of reconciliation, they found and shared tea with the Viet Cong soldier that had executed her helicopter pilot first husband in a small hamlet south of Danang 50 years earlier to the day. It became a front-page story in most newspapers in Michigan and many military and out-of-state publications as well.

Dr. Harold Gable II, 1977

Dr. Harold L. Gable II is a Doctor of Chiropractic care and a 1977 Belleville High School graduate. Harold grew up in the Belleville area and learned the value of hard work, discipline, and service to others, at an early age. He worked for his parents, Lina and Harold Sr., along with his brother Chris, who owned and operated the 7 Seas Restaurant in Ypsilanti, MI for 22 years.

While attending BHS, Dr. Gable was an outstanding student-athlete. Harold was a member of the cross-country, swimming, and track teams, excelling in both individual and team events. He earned nine varsity letters in the three years that he was in athletics, a remarkable accomplishment. Dr. Gable continued his record of athletic success by earning a swimming scholarship to Ambassador College in Pasadena, CA. Upon completing his undergraduate degree, Dr. Gable went on to study at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, SC, graduating in 1982.

Since becoming a Doctor of Chiropractic, Dr. Gable has owned and operated clinics serving both the Ypsilanti and Belleville communities for over 40 years. In addition to being a successful doctor and businessman, Dr. Gable has also been an Amway distributor for almost the same amount of time. Dr. Gable has provided chiropractic care and treatment to countless patients in the area during these many years, providing important and beneficial care.

Dr. Gable has served and represented his professional community by being on the Board of Regents for Sherman College for ten years and has been a long-term member of the Michigan Association of Chiropractors. Dr. Gable has been an active member of the Knights of Columbus and embodies the organization’s principles of serving others, leading with values, faith, and guarding family. He is also an active member in his church, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Ypsilanti.

His greatest blessings and commitment are to his family. Dr. Gable has been happily married to his wife Melodie for more than 42 years. Their union has been blessed with three children Ian, Kellee, and Grant.

Jeffrey Archer, 1968

Posthumous Award

Jeff Archer was a proud Belleville native, graduating from Belleville High School before dedicating 37 years of his life to teach English and history – exclusively at BHS. He really loved his work and it showed. Beloved by both students and colleagues, Mr. Archer left a lasting impact through his humor, his outgoing nature, his kind words, and his unwavering willingness to lend a hand.

His teaching style was unforgettable – often seen perched on a desk, shoes kicked off, or dramatically tossing a book out the window to make a point. His classroom was a space of learning, laughter, and genuine connection.

Mr. Archer wasn’t just a teacher – he was “The Voice” of BHS. He lent his booming narration to countless school events: graduation, Halloween productions, swim meets, and football games from the press box. Wherever there was an audience, Mr. Archer brought the energy.

If something needed doing, Mr. Archer was there. When the United Nations Club needed a sponsor, he stepped up. Whether it was building a homecoming float or setting the stage for a play, Mr. Archer was in the thick of it. Yet, when it came to home projects, he often joked, “I taught night school and driver’s training so I could hire the work done – I’m not spending my weekends at the hardware store!”

His commitment extended beyond the classroom. Mr. Archer spearheaded the Social Studies Department’s “Adopt-a-Highway” cleanup program and planted dozens of trees around the school. One tree in particular held special meaning – his “Challenger Tree” planted in memory of the Challenger astronauts in 1986, especially because a teacher was among them. Mr. Archer and his friend John Gochis not only maintained the memorial garden but saved the tree and plaque during the school’s reconstruction. It still stands proudly near the parking lot today.

Mr. Archer’s dedication to education reached far beyond Belleville. Through a connection at Eastern Michigan University, he spent parts of three summers teaching English at an orphanage in Arusha, Tanzania. His final trip in 2008 was particularly memorable, as the entire family brought four duffel bags filled with soccer balls and jerseys to help the students start their own soccer team.

And every March, Mr. Archer brought joy to young readers throughout the district by donning a Cat in the Hat costume and visiting six elementary schools to read aloud and spread the magic of books.

Jeff Archer was more than a teacher. He was a force of nature, a mentor, a friend, and a champion for students near and far. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched.

National Honor Society Inductees

Joseph Ahargee, Sarah Alrawas, Rylee Ayrhart, Zaria Banks, Mark Batie, Jr., Jordan Boykin, Lillian Bryan, Vincent Buckland, Antoine Cannon, Joslyn Carter, Chelsea Chinemelu, Ella Convery, Samaya Cooper, Sophia Costis, Trevor Davenport, Darius Duceac, Paris Edwards, Jalen Ford, Hannah Fortune, Taarika Gandhi, Adrianna Garrison, Londyn Hicks, Charlotte Hill, Laila Hollis, Natalie Hungerford, Isaias Ibarra-Reyes, Lahleen Johnson, Suchith Lanka, Sydney Lasenby, Elizabeth Loria, Luis McAllister, Michael Mesa Cardenas, Chloe Miller, Connor Milligan, David Mitchell, Jr., Makaela Mongo, Megan Mulvenna, Ryan Music, Emmalyn Nota, Blessing Nsiku, Nevea O’Neal, Keira Peterman, Deric Roth, Avani Samineni, Brooklynn Sanders, Natalie Sanders, Mia Shrader, Katelyn Smith, Sophia Sultana, Madison Thomas, Aliyah Topp, Kaydence Trotter, Jour’dyn Tucker, Braylon Watts, Bryce Watts, Aaron Yopp, Evangeline York

Distinguished Graduate Selection Committee

The Selection Committee for the 2024-25 Distinguished Graduate Program was: Nicole Crockett, BHS principal; Linda Clayton, BHS Alumni Coordinator; Tom Fielder, Historical Society; and former Distinguished Graduates Shelley Brown Chudzinski, Randy Brown, Karen Skszek Mida, and William Wolters.