BHS graduate David Grivas now on stage at Wayne State U.

2023 Belleville High School graduate David Grivas is now studying at Wayne State University and he is the only freshman to have a part in the “Rocky Horror Show,” being performed Oct. 27 – Nov. 12 at the Hilberry Gateway theatre, 4715 Cass Ave., Detroit 48201.

In this cult classic, Brad and Janet, find themselves stranded on a dark and stormy night seeking shelter in a mysterious old castle. In his signature creepy rock and roll style, Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his house of wild and creepy friends unveil their latest creation: the perfect specimen, Rocky.

David plays the part of Phantom. He plans to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater and dreams to one day perform on Broadway.