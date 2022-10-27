BHS Giant Helmet dedicated before Homecoming game

During Friday’s Belleville High School Homecoming football game, the public was introduced to the new Belleville Tigers Giant Helmet. Steve Strickland has created larger-than-life artworks in the form of giant helmets for teams in the National Football League, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, the Canadian Football League, and college teams in the NCAA. Oxford High School and BHS are the only high schools to have Giant Helmets. When the Belleville Tigers won the state championship last year, members of the community contacted Strickland to obtain a Giant Helmet to honor its team. It will be on permanent display in the BHS Commons. On Friday, the crowd applauded all the people who participated in the t-shirt fundraiser along with the Belleville Yacht Club and Barb Astor from OTW Real Estate, who gave significant contributions. Taking part in the ceremony were BHS football coach Jermain Crowell, BYC member Mike Gentz, and Van Buren Public Schools Supt. Pete Kudlak.