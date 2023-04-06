BHS Distinguished Graduates to be inducted on April 21

The 2023 Belleville High School Distinguished Graduates induction ceremony will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, at the BHS Auditorium in conjunction with the annual BHS National Honor Society induction for students.

The Distinguished Graduate Committee will host a recognition dinner prior to the 7 p.m. ceremonies. It will be held from 5 to 6:15 p.m. at the Belleville Yacht Club, 831 East Huron River Dr. Distinguished Graduates, their families and any other interested individuals are invited to attend.

The committee needs to know how many are coming to the dinner by Friday, April 14. Guests will RSVP and pay for their dinners at the BYC. Distinguished Graduate Inductees are not charged.

The dinner is buffet-style and the charge is $20 per person. Pay Randy Brown at the door.

RSVP to Falisdoll Green, BHS assistant principal, at (734) 697-9133, or Randy Brown at [email protected] . Those with questions may call (734) 697-1820.