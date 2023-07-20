Bethany Bible Church welcomes new pastor, Seth Westmoreland

Bethany Bible Church welcomes Pastor Seth Westmoreland to its staff as Lead Pastor.

Pastor Seth is 43 years old and has spent nearly 12 years at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church, a very large Church in Magnolia, TX. During his time at M1BC he fulfilled many roles including Children’s Minister, Online Pastor, and Associate Pastor of Discipleship and Operations.

He and his wife Rainey have five children: Paige, 20; Izabela, 18; Jackson, 18; Leticia, 12; and Zoe, 7.

“As the world changes, the importance of maintaining a focus on the unchangeable Word of God is at the forefront,” said Pastor Seth. “Over the last couple of years, God has moved my heart to challenge myself and others to know the Word more intimately.

“Growing in understanding of God as revealed by his word is the only way to combat all the trials the evil one and the world continues to throw at us.”

Church members invite and encourage everyone in the community to come to Bethany Bible Church and Pastor Seth. The church members say they will welcome you and believe you will be blessed by what he has to say about our Lord and Savior.

Sunday service is at 11 a.m. at 810 E. Huron River Dr., Van Buren Township.