Belleville/Van Buren Goodfellows donate to Emergency Food Closet

On Monday, Dec. 19, Pam Fleming and Craig Bird from the Belleville/Van Buren Goodfellows brought a trailer filled with food to the Emergency Food Closet housed at the First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St.

This generous donation will help fill many bags with needed food, said Marilyn Wood of the Food Closet. The Emergency Food Closet is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.