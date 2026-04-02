‘Belleville Three’ to make special appearance at Diamondback in VBT

“The Belleville Three,” a group of three Belleville High School students who are credited with inventing Detroit Techno music, will return to town for a May 22 performance at the Diamondback Music Hall in Van Buren Township.

Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson will be present for a rare joint reunion, performing individual and group DJ sets. Tickets range from $45 to $149 in price, with 10% of gross ticket sales going to the BHS Robotics Club. Contact Diamondback for tickets.