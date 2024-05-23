Belleville Rotary Club Cozadd Foundation presents check to Garden Club

The Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation presented a $6,250 grant to the Belleville Area Garden Club on May 4. Present were foundation board members John Juriga and Judge Lisa Martin, foundation president David C. Brown, foundation vice-president David Parrott, Garden Club president Janine Houle, and longtime club member Laura Harrison.

The presentation of the ceremonial check was in front of the no-longer-used sewer pumphouse on N. Liberty Street in the city of Belleville. The grant will fund the club’s landscaping of the property with a native pollinator garden and a winding flagstone pathway leading from the sidewalk to the locked front door of the pumphouse.

The Cozadd Rotary Foundation, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes, and for making distributions to tax-exempt organizations primarily in the tri-community area for such purposes. Grant applications can be found on the Belleville Rotary Club’s website.