Belleville Rotary Club awards six Cozadd Foundation scholarships

The Belleville Rotary Club awarded six $5,000 college scholarships to members of the Belleville High School Class of 2025. These scholarships are made possible through the Charles Cozaad Foundation and over the years the Rotary has awarded $702,500 to primarily BHS students. Winners were Malik Murrell, Payton Mathis, Aliva Jager, Ivana Goff, Logan Castellani, and Ryan Brenay. Logan, Ivana, Alvia, and Payton received Academic Scholarships. The Charles B. Cozadd Award for service to school and other students went to Ryan. The Donald Juchartz Award for community service was presented to Malik.