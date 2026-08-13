Belleville residents will see water/sewer rate hikes soon

The Belleville City Council approved a water and sewer rate increase for the city at their Aug. 5 regular meeting.

This is the first time water rates have needed to be raised since 2015. Three options for the increase were presented at the July 27 meeting. City Manager Brady Peck recommended going with “Option 2”, a 40% increase on both the fixed rate and consumption charges for water and sewer, starting with the October 2026 bill.

The same charges and rates will increase by 15% on July 1, 2027, 5% on July 1, 2028, and July 1, 2029, and by 3% on July 1, 2030. At this time, the council is only approving the 2026 increase. The proposed numbers for 2027-2030 will be evaluated and can be adjusted in the future.

A 40% increase is the lowest increase that would allow the water and sewer fund to remain solvent and maintain a sufficient cash balance for operations and emergency repairs.

“We simply cannot be insolvent,” stated Councilmember Julie Kissel. “It’s not an option for us, so anything to keep us from that is going to be necessary.”

Mayor Ken Voigt acknowledged that 40% is a large increase but said that if you consider compounded interest in both directions, it’s a benefit to the community.

“If we had been raising the rate 4% every year for 11 years, it would be a lot more,” he explained, adding that, “this is an enterprise fund and we are just trying to basically break even on it.”

In other business at the 37-minute meeting, the board:

• Heard Police Chief Kristin Faull commend Officer Mike Pearl, Officer Heather Holcomb, and Reserve Officer Nicole Battaglia for their service at the scene of a late-night traffic collision on Aug. 1 during which they improvised the use of roadside debris to free a male passenger from a vehicle, likely saving his life;

• Appointed Michelle Bellingham to serve as interim clerk/treasurer following the resignation of Briana Papin, effective Aug. 7. Bellingham will receive a weekly stipend of $250 for additional duties until a new clerk/treasurer is hired and through a transition period;

• Approved a 10% raise for Department of Public Works Director Nathan Johnson,

• increasing his salary from $75,000 to $82,500 retroactive to his six-month anniversary and recognized his outstanding service, particularly saving the city at least $90,000 during his tenure by bringing several services in-house.

• Heard Planning Commissioner Tara Edwards comment on the neglected condition of Village Park, citing the basketball courts, ponds and footbridge specifically, and noting that the signage is hard to read. DPW Director Johnson responded he would send a crew out, contact the lawn maintenance company and pursue quotes to repave the basketball court;

• Was informed by Social Media Team representative Jennifer Camilleri that the Downtown Hot Wheels and Deal Scavenger Hunt is happening now through Oct. 12, giving residents the opportunity to find car/automotive-themed items in 15 local businesses and submit photos to be entered to win a Motor City Experience Grand Prize package (Full contest information available at www.kspringermediamanagement.com);

• Thanked election officials for a long day of dedicated work during the primaries on Aug. 4, with Councilwoman Kissel reporting that “everyone was in good moods and I don’t think we had any real hiccups with the election process.”

Councilmember Kelly Bates moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:07 p.m. Councilmembers Jeremiah Beebe and Randy Priest were absent and excused.