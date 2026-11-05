Belleville council discusses railroad crossing closures

Editor’s note: The Belleville DPW updated the schedule after this article went to print. This online version contains the latest information about the dates of the closures.

The Belleville City Council discussed upcoming railroad crossing closures following an announcement from Department of Public Works Director Nathan Johnson at its regular meeting on Nov. 2.

Johnson reported that the crossings on East Columbia and South streets will be temporarily closed to allow Miller Pipeline to complete work needed for a DTE gas main project. Crews plan to install the gas main in the center of the road, directly under the railroad crossings.

The work is scheduled across two back-to-back weeks:

South Street: Closed Monday, Nov. 9, to Friday, Nov. 13

East Columbia Street: Closed Monday, Nov. 16, to Friday, Nov. 20

Johnson says the South Street closure will only be a partial one.

City officials will provide detour routes and additional information in the coming week.

In other business at the 36-minute meeting, the council:

Dedicated a moment of silence to Juan Atkins, a co-founder of techno music and member of the Belleville Three, who passed away on Oct. 31, at the age of 64;

Approved adoption of the City of Belleville Vehicle Policy, which identifies rules and regulations for the use of city-owned vehicles;

Voted to declare a parcel of property between 169 and 173 Potter Street (Parcel 31 087 01 0331 000) as surplus, undevelopable and sellable to the adjacent property owners with a utility easement;

Appointed longtime resident Michael Loria to the Parks & Recreation Commission;

Approved accounts payable expenditures in the amount of $419,152.96;

Heard Clerk Julie Campbell report that early and absentee voting has been very successful and extend a huge thanks to the city’s election workers for their dedication;

Responded to a citizen question regarding signage for the Iron Bell Trail, noting that there has been discussion about putting a trailhead at Fifth St. and Liberty, though no timeline has been set;

Discussed the successes of the Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 26 and Downtown Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 30, with Councilmember Julie Kissel reporting that 5,000 pieces of candy were distributed over both events and “the kids loved it”;

Thanked the Belleville-Area District Library for hosting the meeting to accommodate Election Day set-up at City Hall.

The meeting adjourned at 7:06 p.m. Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Bates was absent and excused.