Belleville planners revisit sign ordinance

The Belleville Planning Commission discussed changes to the proposed sign ordinance at its regular meeting on Nov. 12.

Following legal review, the proposed ordinance was revised to clarify wording, correct grammatical issues and reorganize sentence structure. The changes also combined the categories for abandoned and obsolete signs, added criteria for identifying obscene material referencing MCL 752, and clarified technical rules concerning footcandles, ground and temporary signs, enforcement, and appeal procedures.

The board will incorporate the edits into a final draft and schedule an introductory reading and public hearing at an upcoming meeting.

In other business:

Discussed reviewing and updating the zoning ordinance to better align with the recently approved Master Plan;

Heard an update that the Horizon Park project is going well; no completion date was finalized, but it is expected by the end of the year.

The meeting adjourned at 7:02 p.m. Commissioners Mark Kowalski and Alvis Brigis were absent and excused.