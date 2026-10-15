Belleville planners hold final review of sign ordinance

The Belleville Planning Commission held a final review regarding the proposed sign ordinance at its regular meeting on Oct. 8.

Following commissioner feedback, the ordinance was updated to reflect new definitions and to add language for digital signs, inflatable signs and standards for food trucks.

During this review, commissioners focused on simplifying technical language to make the ordinance more accessible to enforcement officers and residents, such as finding an alternative to “footcandle” so lighting limits can be easily understood and measured.

The ordinance draft will receive a final update and be sent for legal review. A first reading could be held as early as Nov. 12, pending legal approval.

The meeting adjourned at 7:47 p.m. Commissioners John Juriga and Tara Edwards were absent and excused.