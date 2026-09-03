Belleville hosts fencing tournament Duelist Open Aug. 29-30

Belleville High School had the honor of hosting the Duelist Open 25, an annual multi-day local fencing tournament, on Aug. 29-30.

Bringing together fencers from across the United States, the Duelist Open was founded in 1998 by the Ann Arbor Dueling Society (AADS) and has since grown to be one of the largest tournaments in the region, with this year’s competition drawing 170 pre-registered participants.

Tournament Director Bill Emerson attributed the popularity of the tournament to the distinct experience the club creates. “We try to do something special,” Emerson said. “That’s why we get people coming from all over the place and why referees will come, even though they know they’re going to work a couple of long days.” He noted that some competitors were traveling from as far away as West Virginia and Toronto.

Last year, the club added a second day to the schedule, allowing for more events. This year’s schedule included mixed saber, foil and épée; veteran combined épée (ages 40 and up); and, for the first time, a youth foil event exclusively for those ages 14 and under.

Referee Director Alex Gioiella shared that this tournament is beneficial to both fencers and officials, providing an opportunity for fencers to compete in high-level bouts without the stakes of a regional or national competition and providing an excellent training ground for new referees to gain experience and advice from veteran refs.

USA Fencing official Patrick Webster stated that it is “one of the most academically successful events in the Michigan region.” He also noted that many of the competing fencers were also referees, which allowed for effective communication between fencers and referees in case of a dispute. “They can actually use the vocabulary of a referee and explain,” Webster said. “Then they all just move on as friendly as can be.”

This sense of camaraderie was evident throughout the gymnasium, as fencers on the sidelines practiced together, sharing advice and laughter. The spirit of sportsmanship, as well as the energy of the room, was best summed up by one competitor: “Watch for the one who steps off the strip and looks happy.”

The Ann Arbor Dueling Society trains every Thursday at the Ann Arbor YMCA from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Beginners are always welcome and loaner gear is provided.