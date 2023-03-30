Belleville High School Choir is back, wins top rating in choir festival

By Andrea VanDenBergh

The Belleville High School Choir, led by Choir Director Raquel Searles, is back in a big way after being discontinued during the pandemic.

In the choir’s first competition since restarting, the BHS Choir received a Division One Rating, the highest possible, at the DCA Choir Festival at Woodhaven High School on March 16.

They performed two songs, “Bright Morning Star” and “Wade on the Water.”

Senior choir member Josephina Gardner said, “Choir festival was a newfound opportunity to expand the experience of our newly beginning choir. It was an incredible bonding experience and I would do it all again, if I could!”

This triumph came shortly after choir members senior Josephina Gardner, junior Khonye Smith, and senior David Grivas performed at the DCA Solo and Ensemble Competition hosted by Woodhaven High School on March 11.

Gardner and Smith both received Division One ratings on their solos.

“I felt nervous at the beginning, singing by myself, but eventually I let the singing take over and I let my voice do its own thing. At the end I felt great knowing that I did good,” said Smith.

In her first year at BHS, director Searles said, “I didn’t know what to expect, being the new teacher, but the kids have been ready for anything and are so willing to learn. They have trusted the process and are already beginning to see it pay off. I’m really enjoying working with such a talented group of kids and I look forward to all that we will do together in the future.“

If you want to see the award-winning BHS Choir, come to their free spring concert at the BHS Auditorium on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m.