Belleville High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court

On Monday, Oct. 10, the 2022 Belleville High School Homecoming Court was announced. The king and queen will be crowned at the Homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 14, during half time.

The boys on the court are Denard Harvard Jr., Brody Hill, George Smith II, Mylan Holley, Benjamin Galindez, and Drake Clemons. The girls are Layla Acosta, Adrianna Lane, Nila Hooper, Amira Abbasi, Dasha Igonin, Morgan Bennett, and Robyn Watts.