Belleville High School All-Class Reunion set for Saturday, Sept. 16

The Belleville High School Alumni All-Class Reunion will be held beginning at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, in the BHS Commons, 501 W. Columbia Ave., Belleville.

Activities with paid registration include:

• 2:30 to 4:45 p.m. – social gathering, school tour, shopping in the school store; and

• 5-8 p.m. – dinner.

RSVP and advance payment of $25 per person must be received by Saturday, Aug. 26, and advance payment is recommended. After the deadline, the cost is $40 per person.

Make all checks payable to BHS Alumni Reunion and mail checks with reservations to: Lois Mida Zilka, 3226 S. Canton Center Rd., Canton, MI 48188.

Reservation information should include: name, BHS class of …, name of spouse/guest, address, email, phone. Please advise whether these are alumni, faculty, or staff.

For more information see the committee on Facebook at Belleville HS Alumni Reunion.

Email is: bell[email protected] . Or, contact Zilka at (734) 546-2950.