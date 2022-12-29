Belleville Fire Dept. Auxiliary host Santa Experience for two families

On Dec. 19, the Belleville Fire Department Auxiliary and Santa hosted their annual Santa Experience for two families who have six children. Santa visited with each child and provided a number of gifts to each, straight from the North Pole.

Over the past eight years, Belleville Fire Department Auxiliary and Santa have provided gifts to more than 20 families. For more information on this event or to join the BFD Auxiliary, visit www.fireauxiliary.org .