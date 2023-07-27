Belleville DDA votes to grant/loan Health Markets $7,915 for sign

The Belleville Downtown Development Authority voted to give Michael Gatteri, owner of Health Markets at 186 Main St., $7,915 as a 50% grant and a 50% loan over three years.

This was at the DDA’s July 19 meeting where Gatteri’s application was considered for a $10,000 grant/loan for work on his building facade. Gatteri, of Van Buren Township, did not attend the meeting.

It was noted that Gatteri had already done the improvements that he wanted the DDA money for and that was not the proper step.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said Gatteri had painted the brick white which was against the overlay district the DDA put in place a few years ago. There was to be no painting of brick. She said there had been some brick repair and he closed off the Second Street entrance and the former ATM with brick. There were glass doors and windows added.

The building was already ADA accessible, she said.

Signage was the only thing left on the list of things that could get grants, Mayor Conley said. She said he is working through the city for approval of the signage so that is not yet in place.

She made a motion to grant him the $7,915 grant/loan for the signage and it was passed unanimously by the DDA. DDA members Ivan Ankwatsa and Valerie Kelley-Bonner were absent from the meeting.

DDA member Jennifer Winter said when Egan’s Pub got its façade grant/loan from the DDA they wanted to paint the brick at the top and were told they couldn’t because of the overlay district rules that banned painting the brick.

“Can I get out my paintbrush now?” she asked, since Gatteri was able to paint his brick. She got no reply.

The former Douglas Carpet building also had its brick recently painted white by new owner 240 Main LLC.

Acting City Manager Steve Jones said that Gatteri first applied before the April 19 meeting, but something was incorrect on the application and had to be corrected. It was ready for the May meeting, but there were no DDA meetings in May or June.

In other business at the July 19 meeting, the DDA:

• Learned DDA member Ivan Ankwatsa told DDA chairperson Alicia McGovern verbally before this meeting that he will no longer be coming to DDA meetings because he is busy opening up another business location. She said she is waiting for a written resignation, but this means there now are two open seats on the DDA. She asked for those willing to serve to apply for the positions. Mayor Conley, who makes the appointments, said one would be an at-large seat and one for someone who lives in the DDA district;

• Discussed possible repair and paving of the South Street alley;

• Discussed a new proposed event sponsorship form;

• Discussed a possible increase in the fascade grants offered;

• Discussed working to coordinate the Booville events in October. It was noted last year Booville was not led by anybody, but the Central Business Community came in with its events. The members were positive about leading the way like they did the year before. Mayor Conley ;

• Heard brief committee reports. City Manager Jones said the DDA can buy tickets to practically any event with the balance of its money on the advertising incentives it had. He said the last round of ticket giveaways had a very slow response and maybe they should at multiple ways to sign up. Chairperson McGovern suggested putting it in VBT Today magazine. DDA Treasurer Sabrina Richardson-Williams of the art committee said maybe the DDA could work with the library on its upcoming Comic Book Festival;

• Approved accounts payable for May, June, and July, since there were no meetings in May or June;

• Heard Jones report that the light pole at Hayward’s got hit again. It now has an acrylic globe so it costs less to repair. He said a Faygo truck nudged the pole. He said so far this year poles have been hit at the South Street arcade, The Hair Station (former Barber Bob’s), at 152 Main St., and Hayward’s;

• Heard Richardson-Williams ask why there is a late fee of $15 for the AT&T bill. Jones said they will look into it; and

• Moved the next DDA meeting to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, in order to get a quorum. Richardson-Williams said she is on a committee of the Detroit Yacht Club board to interview those running for director and she doesn’t know if she can make the meeting.