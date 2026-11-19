Belleville Council approves used ambulance purchase

The Belleville City Council approved the purchase of a used ambulance for the fire department at its regular meeting on Nov. 16.

In September, the council authorized the purchase of a light-duty rescue vehicle using the proceeds from the sale of Engine 461 ($10,000) and Rescue 453 ($32,000). The city had been unsuccessful in securing an appropriate vehicle due to competitive bidding and vehicle condition concerns.

Recently, a 2014 Chevy Duramax ambulance became available in Oakland County. Members of the fire department, including Chief John Thiede, inspected the vehicle and confirmed it meets the department’s current and future needs. It has no rust damage, plenty of storage space for rescue equipment and complete maintenance records. The unit also comes with a Stryker power cot that can be used for basic medical transport, if authorized in the future.

Following a mechanical inspection, the ambulance will be purchased for approximately $26,000 and will replace an aging 2003 Ford Expedition experiencing continued reliability problems.

In other business

Discussed Belleville’s neighborhood holiday light contest and decided judging will take place the weekend of Winterfest (Dec. 3-6), with winner presentations at the Dec. 21 City Council meeting;

Heard a presentation from Program Director Rita Lambrix and Dr. Annette McCain of The Guidance Center on their Mental Health Traffic Response program, soon coming to Belleville, which provides immediate behavioral health support for officers and community members through master’s-level clinicians using mobile iPads;

Approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Western Wayne County Mobile Field Force;

Met in closed session pursuant to state law to discuss a healthcare reimbursement agreement and employee retirement benefits, subsequently approving Resolution #26-067 and taking no action on Resolution #26-068;

Heard DPW Director Nathan Johnson report that the Horizon Park project is almost completed and will be ready for landscaping soon;

Was updated by City Manager Brady Peck that Van Buren Township is performing a traffic study on the north side of the Denton Road bridge and Belleville will be “piggybacking” on the study at a cost of $4,000 to have the intersection at Main and Liberty streets evaluated;

Heard from Clerk Julie Campbell that Atwater Street Tacos was scheduled to have its final inspection on Nov. 17;

Was updated by Councilmember Julie Kissel that the Public Safety Auxiliary made the first payment on police body cameras and donated a conference room table;

Thanked everyone for their efforts with City Hall’s dedication and open house, with Mayor Ken Voigt reporting that the event was “very well managed and very well put together,” and Councilmember Randy Priest stating that it made him proud and “people were suitably impressed.”

The meeting adjourned at 8:04 p.m. All council members were present.