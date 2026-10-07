Belleville council appoints new city clerk/treasurer

The Belleville City Council appointed a new City Clerk/Treasurer at its Oct. 5 regular meeting.

Julie Campbell, a lifelong Belleville resident, will officially begin her duties on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Campbell was selected from a pool of ten applicants during an interview process that included both standard interview questions and a presentation, as well as input from clerk’s office staff. City Manager Brady Peck said that Campbell “stood out” among the other candidates.

“I’m excited to get started,” Campbell said, adding that she is really looking forward to getting to know everybody and that the people she has met so far have been amazing.

Having grown up in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School, where her mother worked as a teacher, Campbell said taking on this position is like coming full circle.

She will train alongside Deputy Clerk Michelle Bellingham, who has been serving as interim clerk/treasurer. The council and city manager thanked Bellingham for stepping into the role following former Clerk Papin’s departure in August.

In other business at the 42-minute meeting, the council:

Formally recognized the retirement of Todd Schrecengost after 25 years of service with the Belleville Police Department;

Declared November 2026 as Family Court Awareness Month to advocate for child safety in custody cases and utilize evidence-based research in training and judicial decisions;

Authorized the purchase of 200 tons of Morton road salt required for ongoing operations in the amount of $14,160;

Discussed a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for the former city hall building at 6 Main Street, with a vote expected at the next meeting following council feedback;

Approved accounts payable in the amount of $220,529.78;

Received an update from Deputy Clerk Bellingham regarding the Wayne County Absentee Ballot printing error involving the Belleville Area District Library Board race, noting that new ballots have been received and are being mailed to voters, while old ballots numbered 805 and below should be discarded;

Heard from Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Nathan Johnson that the Horizon Park Bank Stabilization Project is “in full swing” and on target, adding that the small crew is “working like machines.”

The meeting adjourned at 7:12 p.m. Councilmember Jeremiah Beebe was absent and excused.