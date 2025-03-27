Belleville Community Guard program at Owen School on April 3

At 8 p.m., Thursday, April 3, the Tiger Elite Winter Community Guards will host a free Friends and Family Show in the Owen Intermediate School gymnasium.

This event is an opportunity for the community to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of its middle school and high school color guard teams following their performances at the Michigan Color Guard Circuit State Championships.

“We are also inviting community members to participate in a ‘Try It with Your Friends and Family’ hour from 7 to 8 p.m.,” said administrative director Sarah Moon.

“This fun and interactive session will give attendees a chance to learn some color guard basics and experience what our performers do firsthand.”

At 8 p.m., the teams will take the floor to showcase their full championship performances, bringing their 2024 season to an close with a final performance for family, friends, and the Belleville community.