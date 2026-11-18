City of Belleville hosts ribbon-cutting for new City Hall Nov. 14

The city of Belleville held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its new City Hall, a former post office building located at 330 Charles St., on Nov. 14. Community members, department staff, and state and local officials gathered to celebrate the new municipal facility.

Raccoons in the ceiling

The building replaces the former location at 6 Main St., which city officials said would have cost more to renovate than the entirety of the new building, with problems including mold, asbestos, inconsistent HVAC, a leaky roof, and even raccoons in the ceiling.

The ceremony began at 10:45 a.m. with City Manager Brady Peck welcoming and thanking those in attendance before passing the microphone to Pastor Greg Buchner from Belleville First United Methodist Church who delivered an invocation.

Mayor Ken Voigt spoke about the long-awaited project, sharing that the old building was “already pretty tired” when he joined the police department in the early 1980s. Voigt credited past city officials, particularly former Mayor Kerreen Conley, for setting money aside in the fund balance to ensure that when the opportunity for a new building presented itself, the city could act quickly to acquire it.

City Manager Peck believes that without past officials’ foresight, the city would likely still be in the old building.

A win-win

Voigt also noted that this project is a sound financial move for the city, having been paid for entirely in cash with no tax increase or debt, with the added benefit of selling the previous city hall building to recoup some of the fund balance.

“It’s kind of a win-win,” Voigt said. “Every time I come up here, I pinch myself because it’s really worked out to be a good deal.”

Special thanks were extended to those who were instrumental in making the project possible, including Hennessey Engineering, Davenport Brothers construction, city department heads and former acting City Manager Steve Jones.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell expressed her enthusiasm for the project before Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Bates cut the ribbon. Afterward, Senate Majority Leader-elect Darrin Camilleri presented the city with a special tribute.

Finally, a plaque bearing a dedication and the names of Mayor Voigt and council members Kelly Bates, Jeremiah Beebe, Julie Kissel and Randy Priest was unveiled in the lobby.

Pastries and tours

Following the ceremony, the city welcomed attendees inside to enjoy coffee and pastries from Crafted Beanery and offered tours of the building, which houses municipal offices, council chambers and the police department.

The new facility is a dream come true for Police Chief Kristin Faull, who said the move felt unlikely when she joined the department more than 20 years ago, describing the “night and day difference” of a building with functional heat and air conditioning. The new station is equipped with an Axon system, an expanded evidence room and garage, an armory and, for the first time ever, an on-site interrogation room.

Faull said she was grateful that she was given the opportunity to offer input during the construction process and address specific needs. She noted that the station now has a full kitchen and break area as well as dedicated men’s and women’s locker rooms with showers. At Faull’s request, a blue line was painted on the wall throughout the station to represent the thin blue line.

Attendee Elyse Sopchak said that the new space felt like a fresh start and the modern facility creates the opportunity for more people, especially younger community members, to “come and explore and not feel unwelcomed.”

This added approachability helps with hiring processes and allows for attracting and retaining candidates, Mayor Voigt said. He explained that even after a good interview at the old location, “you could see [the candidate] just looking at the water stains on the ceiling.”

With the doors officially open, the city hopes the facility will remain a welcoming, functional home for municipal services for years to come.