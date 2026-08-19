Belleville City Council reviews Lakefront Ordinance

The newly drafted Lakefront Ordinance was brought before the Belleville City Council at its regular meeting on Aug. 17.
This ordinance will require property owners along the lake to display uniform reflective address plates facing the water to assist first responders in locating emergencies.
Councilmember and Planning Commission Vice Chair Julie Kissel said that this ordinance has been in the works for several years, after it was brought to attention at a Tri-Community planning meeting that Belleville had no such policy on record.
Mayor Ken Voigt shared a story of one of his first major calls on the lake when he was a rookie officer and emphasized how visible addresses would have been very helpful at that time.
The council scheduled a first reading of the ordinance for its next meeting on Sept. 1.
In other business at the 24-minute meeting, the council:
- Approved an application for the citywide yard sale, sponsored by the Belleville Council for the Arts and scheduled for Sept. 12-13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- Approved accounts payable in the amount of $365,010.51;
- Heard Fire Chief John Thiede report that the Belleville Fire Department assisted in a mutual aid call from Van Buren Township regarding a trailer fire from 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 17;
- Received an update from City Manager Brady Peck regarding the open position of City Clerk, stating that they have several applications from promising candidates, but will be accepting resumes and cover letters from those with election or treasurer experience until 5 p.m. on Aug. 21;
- Heard Mayor Voigt speak about his experience at a firefighter training exercise on Aug. 15, citing Chief Thiede and Firefighter Mike Harper as “two top-notch trainers” and stating that it was “clear on Saturday that we are in very good hands in that respect.”
- Were reminded by Jennifer Camilleri about the exciting events taking place downtown on Aug. 20, including a Back-To-School party hosted by Moving the Mitten, Taste of Belleville, and Music Lakeside.