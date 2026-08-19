Belleville City Council reviews Lakefront Ordinance

The newly drafted Lakefront Ordinance was brought before the Belleville City Council at its regular meeting on Aug. 17.

This ordinance will require property owners along the lake to display uniform reflective address plates facing the water to assist first responders in locating emergencies.

Councilmember and Planning Commission Vice Chair Julie Kissel said that this ordinance has been in the works for several years, after it was brought to attention at a Tri-Community planning meeting that Belleville had no such policy on record.

Mayor Ken Voigt shared a story of one of his first major calls on the lake when he was a rookie officer and emphasized how visible addresses would have been very helpful at that time.

The council scheduled a first reading of the ordinance for its next meeting on Sept. 1.

In other business at the 24-minute meeting, the council: