Belleville City council honors outstanding police officers Sept. 21

The Belleville City Council recognized three outstanding members of the Belleville Police Department at their regular meeting on Sept. 21.

Chief Kristin Faull presented Officers Heather Holcomb and Michael Pearl, and Reserve Officer Nicole Battaglia with Life-Saving Awards for their quick and decisive action at the scene of a motor vehicle collision during the early morning hours on Aug. 2.

Arriving at the scene within 30 seconds, officers were able to utilize a signpost to gain access to the vehicle and stabilize the driver, who sustained severe neck injuries, but survived.

The mayor, council and city manager each thanked the officers individually. Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Bates commented, “it’s amazing what you guys have to do every day and the improvisation that I’m sure we don’t even know about.”

In other business at the 31-minute meeting, the council:

Approved the purchase of a Lifepak 35 monitor and defibrillator with a seven-year agreement at $9,600 annually. Fire Chief John Thiede emphasized the city’s responsibility to provide the best possible care to residents and Mayor Ken Voigt stated, “if it saves one life, it’s worth the entire price;”

Appointed City Manager Brady Peck as the alternate representative to the Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority (DUWA);

Voted to approve the Lakefront Address Identification ordinance, following its second reading;

Heard a report that the Main Street/Liberty Street intersection is planned to open later in the week, subject to weather conditions;

Discussed upcoming Booville events, including Harvestfest on Oct. 10 and the Monster Mutt Walk on Oct. 16.

The meeting adjourned at 7:01 p.m. Councilmember Julie Kissel was absent and excused.