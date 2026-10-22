Belleville City Council hears from Owen robotics team

The Belleville City Council heard a presentation from the Owen Intermediate School Blue FIRST Robotics Team at its regular meeting on Oct. 19.

Eight students stepped forward to educate the council on the ecological benefits of trees, covering factors including rainforest biodiversity, medicinal properties and positive impacts on local environments and wildlife.

The team concluded the presentation by asking the council to permit them to plant a native oak tree in one of Belleville’s parks. Following a unanimous vote of support, Councilmember Randy Priest shared that he has an oak tree in his backyard with a circumference of 16 feet, 4 inches, offering the team an idea of just how big their tree could grow.

In other business at the 65-minute meeting, the council:

Heard Police Chief and Public Safety Director Kristin Faull report the successful apprehension of a suspect following an armed robbery at Citizens Bank;

Voted to accept a bid from RJ & J Enterprises for sewer repair at 30 Angola Street not to exceed $28,489.00;

Received an update from DPW Director Nathan Johnson stating the department is currently closing public bathrooms in preparation for winter weather and has started leaf pickup for city residents;

Passed a resolution to utilize the city’s $3,063 allocated from the Wayne County Parks Millage Fund for improvements to Victory Park, including sidewalk replacement, a basketball court seal and an intergenerational swing;

Welcomed City Clerk Jennifer Campbell to her first council meeting;

Reminded residents that early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 24 and will continue through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in council chambers;

Reminded residents that Main Street will be shutting down and businesses will be opening their doors for trick-or-treaters on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.;

Announced that the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new city hall building at 330 Charles Street will be held on Nov. 14 at 10:45 a.m. with an open house to follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 7:35 p.m. All council members were present.

The regular City Council meeting on Nov. 2 will be held at the Belleville Area District Library to accommodate the election schedule.