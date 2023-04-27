Belleville Chorus to present ‘Life’s Musical Sound Stage’ on May 7

Belleville Community Chorus members invite everyone to join them at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, to celebrate their 16th-annual spring concert. The concert will be performed at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville.

The performance, titled “Life’s Musical Sound Stage: Melodies, Meanderings, Memories,” features a variety of songs ranging from classic rock and roll to popular movie themes.

Director Mary Butler Loring with accompanist Judith Weed, backed by drummer Joe Laurell, bass player Eston Keller, and electric guitarist Eric Loring have a great afternoon planned.

As always, the concert is free, although donations are encouraged, and sponsors are welcome.

The Belleville Community Chorus offers opportunities for performance of mixed-voice choral music in a variety of styles. The chorus strives to improve its musical quality through education and commitment to a rehearsal and performance schedule.

The generosity of donors and sponsors supports community activities including education, rehearsal, performance and entertainment. BCC is a 501(C)3 not-for-profit organization.