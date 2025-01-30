Belleville Area Council for the Arts offers $1,000 senior scholarship

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts is offering a $1,000 Visual Scholarship for Belleville High School artists who are seniors. The deadline to apply is the BHS seniors’ last day of school this year.

BACA also offers other scholarships, such as Drama Camp for BHS sophomore / juniors.

BACA meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Belleville Area District Library or the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority headquarters at Harris Park. Membership is $30 a year.

See BACAART.org for more information on scholarships or membership. To get on the email list, contact: [email protected] .