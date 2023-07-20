BACA to sponsor trip to Toledo to see Tiffany windows

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts is planning an excursion to the Toledo First Congregational Church on Friday, Aug. 25, to see the Tiffany windows installed there.

This installation is reputed to be the last commissioned installation of ecclesiastical windows done by Tiffany. The tour will be led by a docent at the site.

The Arts Council is asking for a donation for the tour of $15 per person, with $10 of that a donation to the church and $5 a donation to BACA.

Participants will meet at the Van Buren Township Hall at 9 a.m., leaving by 9:30 a.m., to car pool to the Toledo site. Payment must be in advance and paid on or before Aug. 20. The excursion is limited to 25 participants.

Necessary information for participation:

Name, phone number, street address, and email contact. Indicate if you would be willing to drive three additional participants. Maps and phone numbers of the church will be provided to each driver. Each driver must be licensed and each auto must be adequately insured.

Send the request for participation to Barbara Miller, 321 Main St., Belleville, MI 48111. If you have a question, call Miller at (734) 516-0025 (cell).

These Tiffany windows were celebrated in a PBS special. Miller said after she saw the special, she called the church. The church welcomes the public to view and enjoy their treasured windows.

Because transportation is a problem (renting a bus is a prohibitive cost), those participating will have to car pool for the event, Miller said. BACA members and residents of the area are welcome to join in the event.

Miller is chairperson of BACA’s Cultural Excursions Committee.