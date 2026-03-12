Auditions for ‘Narnia the Musical’ set at VBT Community Center

Van Buren Community Players announce auditions for “Narnia the Musical’ will be held March 16 and 17 at the Community Center.

No experience is necessary. The auditions will be open to youth ages 6-18.

The first and most famous story of “The Chronicles of Narnia” is a musical presentation of this enchanted world filled with creatures and spirits of myth and fable, both good and evil, demonic and transcendent.

For the auditions, enter through the Van Buren Community Center entrance on the east side of the building at 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township, MI 48111.

There will be two nights of auditions – Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, from 7 until 9:45 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees can arrive beginning at 6:30 p.m. to sign in and complete the audition form, if needed. Auditions will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

Both nights will have the same audition process. Attendance either night is acceptable. There will not be callbacks.

Picture and resume are suggested but are not required. The reading audition cuts, sheet music audition cuts, audition form and rehearsal schedule are on the Facebook event https://www.facebook.com/VBCPlayers/ or at auditions.

All auditions will be in person. There will not be video auditions.

Please send any questions to Director Emily Lange at: [email protected].

Rehearsals are generally held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (with some exceptions) at the Van Buren Township Community Center Theatre from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Performances are May 15, 16 and 17.

“Narnia the Musical” is produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company, Woodstock, IL.

For more information on this show and all upcoming shows, visit www.vanburencommunityplayers.com, or email [email protected]

or call (734) 796-7900.